Versor Investments LP Sells 153,504 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,504 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare comprises approximately 2.2% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.89% of Change Healthcare worth $63,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,719. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -126.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

