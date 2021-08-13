Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $16.72. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viant Technology shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 2,393 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

