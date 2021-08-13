VIBE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,527.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $17,527.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00891718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00101719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043939 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

