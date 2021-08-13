VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Stake Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CIZ opened at $34.89 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.