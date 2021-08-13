Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vifor Pharma stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $149.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.82.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

