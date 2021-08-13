Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

