Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.69.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 155,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,177,504. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

