Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,112. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $41.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

