Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VPG opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.33 million, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

