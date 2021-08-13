Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,274,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.75. 139,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,737. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

