Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

AVDE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,499. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84.

