Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. 5,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,191. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.