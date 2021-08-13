Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.47. The company had a trading volume of 79,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $448.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

