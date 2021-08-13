Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vitru alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vitru during the second quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.