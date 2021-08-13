Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. 81,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 113,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

