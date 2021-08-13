VNX (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0528 on Exchanges

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNX has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $75,898.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00895424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00112698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043938 BTC.

About VNX

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

