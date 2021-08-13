Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120.44 ($1.57). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 119.98 ($1.57), with a volume of 49,987,470 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market cap of £33.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 402.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

