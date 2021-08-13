Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.42 ($75.79).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €58.64 ($68.99) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

