Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after buying an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

