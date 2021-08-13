voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. voxeljet updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VJET traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,280. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.