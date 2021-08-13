Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Million

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $3.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $117.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $18.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.30 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 201,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

