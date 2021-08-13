Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $3.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $117.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $18.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.30 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 201,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.