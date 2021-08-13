Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of VRM opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

