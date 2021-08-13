Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $193.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.31.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $192.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

