Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$24.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.99. Wajax has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$25.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

