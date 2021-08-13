WandX Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One WandX coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $97,322.19 and approximately $530.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WandX has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00885364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.