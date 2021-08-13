Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Boosted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises 2.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.45% of Waters worth $95,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Waters by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

WAT traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $404.03. 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,002. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $401.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

