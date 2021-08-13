Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.29 million-$653.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.88 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.500-$10.700 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.24. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,002. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.94. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $401.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

