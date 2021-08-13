Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.80 million.

