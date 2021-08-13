WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 4,883 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

