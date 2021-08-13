WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,273. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.