WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 229,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,839. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

