Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $636.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $636.64. The company has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

