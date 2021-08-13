Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 340 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,859 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VMware by 314.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after buying an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 316.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.15. 23,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

