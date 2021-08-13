Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in South State by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in South State by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,817,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in South State by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

