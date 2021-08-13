Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.30. 310,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,726,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

