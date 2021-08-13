Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

SHW stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,651. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $304.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

