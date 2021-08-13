Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $132,333,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.