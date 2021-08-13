Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Purchases 478 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. 43,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,945. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.