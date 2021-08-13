Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Vodafone Group accounts for 1.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,814. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

