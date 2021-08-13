Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 360 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.4% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,707 shares of company stock valued at $65,350,599 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

