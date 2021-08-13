Wedbush Comments on Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Replimune Group stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

