Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

