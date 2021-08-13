Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 36,837 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 166.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. 100,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

