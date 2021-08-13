Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $5.03 on Friday, hitting $515.64. 11,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,472. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.80. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

