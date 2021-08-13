Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.96. The company has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

