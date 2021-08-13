Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $636.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $636.64. The stock has a market cap of $303.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.