Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

SUB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,459. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.47 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

