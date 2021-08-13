Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,298,689 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. 61,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

