Welch Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,358. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.