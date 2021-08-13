Welch Group LLC Buys 6,754 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $37,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,707 shares of company stock valued at $65,350,599 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

